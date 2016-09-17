Destiny: Private Spielersuche für Xbox One und Playstation 4

-
Wie Publisher Activision gestern Abend beim ersten „Private Match Wettbewerb“ von Major League Gaming angekündigt hat, ist die neue „Private Spielersuche“ Funktion ab sofort für alle Destiny-Besitzer auf PlayStation 4 und Xbox One verfügbar. Damit kommen Fans bereits vor Veröffentlichung von Destiny: Das Erwachen der Eisernen Lords in den Genuss der neuen Option.
Die Private Spielersuche Funktion öffnet Destiny-Spielern den Schmelztiegel auf neue Art und Weise. Damit wird es ihnen erstmals möglich, ihre Freunde und Feinde in 18 kompetitiven Modi auf knapp 30 Maps direkt herauszufordern.
