Bigspotlight Bigspotlight
Menu

Games

Playstation

Xbox

Destiny: Private Spielersuche für Xbox One und Playstation 4

  • Wie Publisher Activision gestern Abend beim ersten „Private Match Wettbewerb“ von Major League Gaming angekündigt hat, ist die neue „Private Spielersuche“ Funktion ab sofort für alle Destiny-Besitzer auf PlayStation 4 und Xbox One verfügbar. Damit kommen Fans bereits vor Veröffentlichung von Destiny: Das Erwachen der Eisernen Lords in den Genuss der neuen Option.

    Die Private Spielersuche Funktion öffnet Destiny-Spielern den Schmelztiegel auf neue Art und Weise. Damit wird es ihnen erstmals möglich, ihre Freunde und Feinde in 18 kompetitiven Modi auf knapp 30 Maps direkt herauszufordern.

    About "Markus"

    Markus ist bereits seit dem zarten Alter von 14 Jahren als Videospiele-Redakeur im Netz bekannt. Das war 1999. Viele Jahre später versucht Markus noch immer mit einem Videospielemagazin die Weltherrschaft an sich zu reißen!

    LINKS

    www.DestinyTheGame.com

    TAGS

Kommentare (0)

TOP MELDUNGEN

KATEGORIEN

DG.AT Partner

GET SOCIAL

Top