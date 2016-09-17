Dishonored 2: 12-20 Stunden Spielzeit versprochen!

-
Für Dishonored 2 soll man laut Harvey Smith, Co-Creative Director des Entwicklerstudios Arkana Studios, rund 12 bis 20 Stunden Spielzeit benötigen. 16 Stunden wird dabei wohl eher der Durchschnitt benötigen.
Der Actiontitel erscheint am 11. November 2016 für Playstation 4 und Xbox One.
We were aiming at 12-20 hrs playtime (dependent heavily on play-style); playtest says more like 16-20 first time through #Dishonored2.
— Harvey Smith (@Harvey1966) September 16, 2016
