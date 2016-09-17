Bigspotlight Bigspotlight
Menu

Games

Playstation

Xbox

Dishonored 2: 12-20 Stunden Spielzeit versprochen!

  • Für Dishonored 2 soll man laut Harvey Smith, Co-Creative Director des Entwicklerstudios Arkana Studios, rund 12 bis 20 Stunden Spielzeit benötigen. 16 Stunden wird dabei wohl eher der Durchschnitt benötigen.

    Der Actiontitel erscheint am 11. November 2016 für Playstation 4 und Xbox One.

    About "Markus"

    Markus ist bereits seit dem zarten Alter von 14 Jahren als Videospiele-Redakeur im Netz bekannt. Das war 1999. Viele Jahre später versucht Markus noch immer mit einem Videospielemagazin die Weltherrschaft an sich zu reißen!

    TAGS

Kommentare (0)

NEUESTE THEMEN

KATEGORIEN

DG.AT Partner

GET SOCIAL

Top