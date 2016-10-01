Brandneuer Trailer von Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered verfügbar

Publisher Activision veröffentlichte den brandneuen Trailer zum Kampagnen-Modus von Call of Duty: Modern Warface Remastered.

Mach dich bereit, noch einmal in die Haut von Sergeant John “Soap” MacTavish in einer der beliebtesten Call of Duty-Kampagnen aller Zeiten zu schlüpfen.

Infinite Warfare und Modern Warfare Remastered erscheinen als Bundle am 4. November für PC, Playstation 4 und Xbox One.