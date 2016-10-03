Battlefield 1: 13-Minuten Gameplay- Video der Singleplayer- Kampagne

-
Entwicklerstudio DICE hat ein neues Video zu Battlefield 1 veröffentlicht, welche den Singleplayer-Modus zeigt.
Der Shooter erscheint am 21. Oktober für PC, Playstation 4 und Xbox One./ Markus
