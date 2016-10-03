Bigspotlight Bigspotlight
Menu

Games

Battlefield 1: 13-Minuten Gameplay- Video der Singleplayer- Kampagne

  • Entwicklerstudio DICE hat ein neues Video zu Battlefield 1 veröffentlicht, welche den Singleplayer-Modus zeigt.

    Der Shooter erscheint am 21. Oktober für PC, Playstation 4 und Xbox One.

    / Markus

    TAGS

Kommentare (0)

NEUESTE THEMEN

KATEGORIEN

DailyGame.AT Partner

GET SOCIAL

Top
Battlefield 1: 13-Minuten Gameplay- Video der Singleplayer- Kampagne - DailyGame.AT
Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com