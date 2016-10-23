Bigspotlight Bigspotlight
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – Sneak-Peak- Trailer veröffentlicht

  • Die eigenwilligen Beschützer der Galaxie kehren auf die Kinoleinwände zurück!

    Anfang Mai 2017 wieder bei uns im (Marvel-)Kino: Star-Lord, Gamora, der Waschbär „Rocket“, Drax und Ich-bin-Groot.

    Achtung! Spoiler-Warnung. Folgende Textpassagen werden im Film so vorkommen:

    Ich bin Groot. Ich bin Groot. Ich bin Groot. Ich bin Groot. Ich bin Groot. Ich bin Groot. Ich bin Groot. Ich bin Groot. Ich bin Groot. Ich bin Groot. Ich bin Groot. Ich bin Groot. Ich bin Groot. Ich bin Groot. Ich bin Groot. Ich bin Groot. Ich bin Groot. Ich bin Groot. Ich bin Groot. Ich bin Groot. Ich bin Groot. Ich bin Groot. Ich bin Groot. Ich bin Groot.

    / Markus

    https://twitter.com/guardians

