For Honor: PC-Specs veröffentlicht – Das muss euer Rechner können

Konsolenspielern wird’s egal sein, aber PC-Gamer lieben den Nervenkitzel, wenn nicht gerade der neueste Gamer-PC daheim herumsteht.
Ubisoft veröffentlichte die Anforderungen an euren Rechner für das kommende For Honor, welches Mitte Februar u.a. für PC erscheint.
Minimum
- OS: Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)
- Processor: Intel Core i3-550 | AMD Phenom II X4 955 or equivalent
- Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX660/GTX750ti/GTX950/GTX1050 with 2 GB VRAM or more | AMD Radeon HD6970/HD7870/R9 270/R9 370/RX460 with 2 GB VRAM or more – See supported List
- System RAM: 4GB
- Resolution: 720p@30FPS
- Video Preset: Low
- VSync: Off
Empfohlen
- Resolution: 1080p@ ~60FPS
- Video Preset: High
- VSync: Off
- OS: Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)
- Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K | AMD FX-6350 or equivalent
- Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX680/GTX760/GTX970/GTX1060 with 2 GB VRAM or more | AMD Radeon R9 280X/R9 380/RX470 with 2 GB VRAM or more – See supported List
- System RAM: 8GB
Unterstützte GeForce-Grafikkarten
- GeForce GTX600 series: (minimum) GeForce GTX660 or better | (recommended) GeForce GTX680 or better
- GeForce GTX700 series: (minimum) GeForce GTX750ti or better | (recommended) GeForce GTX760 or better
- GeForce GTX900 series: (minimum) GeForce GTX950 or better | (recommended) GeForce GTX970 or better
- GeForce GTX10-Series: (minimum) any GeForce GTX10 card | (recommended) GeForce GTX1060 or better
Unterstützte AMD-Grafikkarten
- Radeon HD6000 series: (minimum) Radeon HD6970 or better | (recommended) none
- Radeon HD7000 series: (minimum) Radeon HD7870 or better | (recommended) none
- Radeon 200 series: (minimum) Radeon R9 270 or better | (recommended) Radeon R9 280X or better
- Radeon 300/Fury X series: (minimum) Radeon R9 370 or better | (recommended) Radeon R9 380 or better
- Radeon 400 series: (minimum) Radeon RX460 or better | (recommended) Radeon RX470 or better
Gamepad-Support
- Mouse and Keyboard
- Microsoft Xbox 360
- Microsoft Xbox One
- Microsoft Xbox One Elite
- PlayStation 4 (Original/Pro)
- Any third-party Xbox-compatible controller
- Logitech Chillstream
- OUYA controller
- Steam controller
- PlayStation 3 controller
