For Honor: PC-Specs veröffentlicht – Das muss euer Rechner können

21/01/2017 @ 19:33

  • Konsolenspielern wird’s egal sein, aber PC-Gamer lieben den Nervenkitzel, wenn nicht gerade der neueste Gamer-PC daheim herumsteht.

    Ubisoft veröffentlichte die Anforderungen an euren Rechner für das kommende For Honor, welches Mitte Februar u.a. für PC erscheint.

    Minimum

    • OS: Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)
    • Processor: Intel Core i3-550 | AMD Phenom II X4 955 or equivalent
    • Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX660/GTX750ti/GTX950/GTX1050 with 2 GB VRAM or more | AMD Radeon HD6970/HD7870/R9 270/R9 370/RX460 with 2 GB VRAM or more – See supported List
    • System RAM: 4GB
    • Resolution: 720p@30FPS
    • Video Preset: Low
    • VSync: Off

    Empfohlen

    • Resolution: 1080p@ ~60FPS
    • Video Preset: High
    • VSync: Off
    • OS: Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)
    • Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K | AMD FX-6350 or equivalent
    • Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX680/GTX760/GTX970/GTX1060 with 2 GB VRAM or more | AMD Radeon R9 280X/R9 380/RX470 with 2 GB VRAM or more – See supported List
    • System RAM: 8GB

    Unterstützte GeForce-Grafikkarten

    • GeForce GTX600 series: (minimum) GeForce GTX660 or better | (recommended) GeForce GTX680 or better
    • GeForce GTX700 series: (minimum) GeForce GTX750ti or better | (recommended) GeForce GTX760 or better
    • GeForce GTX900 series: (minimum) GeForce GTX950 or better | (recommended) GeForce GTX970 or better
    • GeForce GTX10-Series: (minimum) any GeForce GTX10 card | (recommended) GeForce GTX1060 or better

    Unterstützte AMD-Grafikkarten

    • Radeon HD6000 series: (minimum) Radeon HD6970 or better | (recommended) none
    • Radeon HD7000 series: (minimum) Radeon HD7870 or better | (recommended) none
    • Radeon 200 series: (minimum) Radeon R9 270 or better | (recommended) Radeon R9 280X or better
    • Radeon 300/Fury X series: (minimum) Radeon R9 370 or better | (recommended) Radeon R9 380 or better
    • Radeon 400 series: (minimum) Radeon RX460 or better | (recommended) Radeon RX470 or better

    Gamepad-Support

    • Mouse and Keyboard
    • Microsoft Xbox 360
    • Microsoft Xbox One
    • Microsoft Xbox One Elite
    • PlayStation 4 (Original/Pro)
    • Any third-party Xbox-compatible controller
    • Logitech Chillstream
    • OUYA controller
    • Steam controller
    • PlayStation 3 controller

