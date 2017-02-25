Diese Games erscheinen 2017/2018 für Nintendo Switch – Eine gesamte Releaseliste!

Die neueste Nintendo-Konsole, die Switch, erscheint weltweit am 3. März. Zum Start gibt es neben The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild noch andere Titel, die man sich zumindest ansehen sollte.
Mit dabei unter anderem die Mini-Spiele-Sammlung 1-2-Switch. Wir haben euch eine komplette Liste zusammengestellt, um euch auf den bevorstehenden Launch der neuen Konsole vorzubereiten!
März
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 3. März
Fast RMX – 3. März
I Am Setsuna – 3. März
Super Bomberman R – 3. März
Just Dance 2017 – 3. März
Snipperclips – Cut it out, together! – 3. März
Human Resource Machine – 3. März
Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove – 3. März
1-2-Switch – 3. März
Little Inferno – 3. März
Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment – 3. März
World of Goo – 3. März
Skylanders Imaginators – 3. März
The King of Fighters ’98 (Neo Geo) – 3. März (Japan)
Shock Troopers (Neo Geo) – 3. März(Japan)
Metal Slug 3 (Neo Geo) – 3. März (Japan)
Dragon Quest Heroes I und II – 3. März (Japan)
Waku Waku 7 (Neo Geo) – 3. März (Japan)
Has-Been Heroes – 28. März
Snake Pass – 29. März (UK/EU)
The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+
TumbleSeed
Cube Life: Island Survival HD
April
LEGO City: Undercover – 7. April
Minna de Wai Wai! Spelunker – 20. April (Japan)
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 28. April
Constructor – 28. April
Puyo Puyo Tetris – 28. April
May
Disgaea 5 Complete – 26. Mai
RiME
Q2 2017
Redout
ARMS
Sonic Mania
Troll and I
Graceful Explosion Machine
September
NBA 2K18
Q3 2017
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Splatoon 2
Fire Emblem Warriors
FIFA 18
Ultimate Chicken Horse
Q4 2017
Super Mario Odyssey
Project Sonic 2017 (Tentative Title)
Yoku’s Island Express
2017 (ohne genaue Angabe)
Pikmin (Tentative Title)
Dragon Quest X
Project Octopath Traveler
Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers
Dragon Quest XI
Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
Seasons of Heaven
Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
Syberia 3
Hollow Knight
Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas
Tank It!
Steep
Battle Princess Madelyn
Shin Megami Tensei
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
LEGO Worlds
Stardew Valley
Yooka-Laylee
Minecraft: Switch Edition
Jackbox Party Pack 3
Farming Simulator 18
Minecraft: Story Mode – The Complete Adventure
2018 (ohne genaue Angabe)
No More Heroes (Tentative Title)
Project Fist
The Sacred Hero
Fire Emblem (Tentative Title)
TBA
2 Fast 4 Gnomz
Arcade Archives
Audio Hero
Bit Boy!! Arcade Deluxe
Blaster Master Zero
BlazBlue (Tentative Title)
Celeste
Derby Stallion (Tentative Title)
Dungeon of Zaar
GoNNER
Kingdom
Minna de Wai Wai! Spelunker
New Frontier Days: Founding Pioneers
Nobunaga’s Ambition: Sphere of Influence
Ohayou! Beginner’s Japanese
Old Time Hockey
Othello
Pokémon (Tentative Title)
Puzzle Box
Racing Apex
Riverside
Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIII
Soldam: Blooming Declaration
Soratobu Bunbun Baan
State of Mind
SteamWorld (Tentative Title)
Story of Seasons (Tentative Title)
Sunu Ikkibu: Din Nahu
Taiko Drum Master
Tales (Tentative Title)
The Unlikely Legend of Rusty Pup
VOEZ
Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap
Zombie Vikings
«
Gerücht: HD-Remakes von Shenmue 1&2 sollen noch 2017 erscheinen!
»
Nintendo veröffentlicht die Dateigrößen der Switch-Games! Investiert schonmal in SD-Card-Fabriken...
- Vor 2 Stunden Gerücht: HD-Remakes von Shenmue 1&2 sollen noch 2017 erscheinen!
- Vor 3 Stunden Diese Games erscheinen 2017/2018 für Nintendo Switch – Eine gesamte Releaseliste!
- Vor 18 Stunden Nintendo veröffentlicht die Dateigrößen der Switch-Games! Investiert schonmal in SD-Card-Fabriken…
- Vor 19 Stunden Halo 6: Wieder mit Split-Screen-Modus für lokale Multiplayer-Schlachten!
- Vor 2 Tagen Nintendo Classic Mini: Wieder verfügbar ab dem 15. März
Anzeige
Anzeige
-
#TOP
Playstation
Raunzer-Ecke
Xbox
Gamer-Blog: Xbox, PS, VR – Will ich eine “neue” Konsole?
-
#TOP
Games
Xbox
Xbox One-Nachfolger: „Xbox Two“-Präsentation schon auf der E3?
-
Games
Nintendo
Mehr Smartphone-Games von Nintendo in 2017
-
Games
PC
Raunzer-Ecke
Xbox
Forza Horizon 3 bekommt zwei Add-Ons
-
Games
PC
Playstation
Xbox
Epischer Titanfall 2- Launch-Trailer veröffentlicht
Games
Playstation
Nioh: Samurai Action nach Dark Souls Art
Games
PC
Playstation
Xbox
Resident Evil 7: Zurück zu den Wurzeln des Horrors
Games
PC
Playstation
Xbox