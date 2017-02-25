Diese Games erscheinen 2017/2018 für Nintendo Switch – Eine gesamte Releaseliste!

Die neueste Nintendo-Konsole, die Switch, erscheint weltweit am 3. März. Zum Start gibt es neben The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild noch andere Titel, die man sich zumindest ansehen sollte.

Mit dabei unter anderem die Mini-Spiele-Sammlung 1-2-Switch. Wir haben euch eine komplette Liste zusammengestellt, um euch auf den bevorstehenden Launch der neuen Konsole vorzubereiten!

März

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 3. März

Fast RMX – 3. März

I Am Setsuna – 3. März

Super Bomberman R – 3. März

Just Dance 2017 – 3. März

Snipperclips – Cut it out, together! – 3. März

Human Resource Machine – 3. März

Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove – 3. März

1-2-Switch – 3. März

Little Inferno – 3. März

Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment – 3. März

World of Goo – 3. März

Skylanders Imaginators – 3. März

The King of Fighters ’98 (Neo Geo) – 3. März (Japan)

Shock Troopers (Neo Geo) – 3. März(Japan)

Metal Slug 3 (Neo Geo) – 3. März (Japan)

Dragon Quest Heroes I und II – 3. März (Japan)

Waku Waku 7 (Neo Geo) – 3. März (Japan)

Has-Been Heroes – 28. März

Snake Pass – 29. März (UK/EU)

The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+

TumbleSeed

Cube Life: Island Survival HD

April

LEGO City: Undercover – 7. April

Minna de Wai Wai! Spelunker – 20. April (Japan)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 28. April

Constructor – 28. April

Puyo Puyo Tetris – 28. April

May

Disgaea 5 Complete – 26. Mai

RiME

Q2 2017

Redout

ARMS

Sonic Mania

Troll and I

Graceful Explosion Machine

September

NBA 2K18

Q3 2017

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Splatoon 2

Fire Emblem Warriors

FIFA 18

Ultimate Chicken Horse

Q4 2017

Super Mario Odyssey

Project Sonic 2017 (Tentative Title)

Yoku’s Island Express

2017 (ohne genaue Angabe)

Pikmin (Tentative Title)

Dragon Quest X

Project Octopath Traveler

Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers

Dragon Quest XI

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom

Seasons of Heaven

Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition

Xenoblade Chronicles 2

Syberia 3

Hollow Knight

Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas

Tank It!

Steep

Battle Princess Madelyn

Shin Megami Tensei

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

LEGO Worlds

Stardew Valley

Yooka-Laylee

Minecraft: Switch Edition

Jackbox Party Pack 3

Farming Simulator 18

Minecraft: Story Mode – The Complete Adventure

2018 (ohne genaue Angabe)

No More Heroes (Tentative Title)

Project Fist

The Sacred Hero

Fire Emblem (Tentative Title)

TBA

2 Fast 4 Gnomz

Arcade Archives

Audio Hero

Bit Boy!! Arcade Deluxe

Blaster Master Zero

BlazBlue (Tentative Title)

Celeste

Derby Stallion (Tentative Title)

Dungeon of Zaar

GoNNER

Kingdom

Minna de Wai Wai! Spelunker

New Frontier Days: Founding Pioneers

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Sphere of Influence

Ohayou! Beginner’s Japanese

Old Time Hockey

Othello

Pokémon (Tentative Title)

Puzzle Box

Racing Apex

Riverside

Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIII

Soldam: Blooming Declaration

Soratobu Bunbun Baan

State of Mind

SteamWorld (Tentative Title)

Story of Seasons (Tentative Title)

Sunu Ikkibu: Din Nahu

Taiko Drum Master

Tales (Tentative Title)

The Unlikely Legend of Rusty Pup

VOEZ

Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap

Zombie Vikings

