Bigspotlight Bigspotlight

#TOP

Games

Nintendo

Diese Games erscheinen 2017/2018 für Nintendo Switch – Eine gesamte Releaseliste!

25/02/2017 @ 10:43

  • Die neueste Nintendo-Konsole, die Switch, erscheint weltweit am 3. März. Zum Start gibt es neben The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild noch andere Titel, die man sich zumindest ansehen sollte.

    Mit dabei unter anderem die Mini-Spiele-Sammlung 1-2-Switch. Wir haben euch eine komplette Liste zusammengestellt, um euch auf den bevorstehenden Launch der neuen Konsole vorzubereiten!

    März

    The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 3. März
    Fast RMX – 3. März
    I Am Setsuna – 3. März
    Super Bomberman R – 3. März
    Just Dance 2017 – 3. März
    Snipperclips – Cut it out, together! – 3. März
    Human Resource Machine – 3. März
    Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove – 3. März
    1-2-Switch – 3. März
    Little Inferno – 3. März
    Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment – 3. März
    World of Goo – 3. März
    Skylanders Imaginators – 3. März
    The King of Fighters ’98 (Neo Geo) – 3. März (Japan)
    Shock Troopers (Neo Geo) – 3. März(Japan)
    Metal Slug 3 (Neo Geo) – 3. März (Japan)
    Dragon Quest Heroes I und II – 3. März (Japan)
    Waku Waku 7 (Neo Geo) – 3. März (Japan)
    Has-Been Heroes – 28. März
    Snake Pass – 29. März (UK/EU)

    The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+
    TumbleSeed
    Cube Life: Island Survival HD

    April

    LEGO City: Undercover – 7. April
    Minna de Wai Wai! Spelunker – 20. April (Japan)
    Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 28. April
    Constructor – 28. April
    Puyo Puyo Tetris – 28. April

    May

    Disgaea 5 Complete – 26. Mai

    RiME

    Q2 2017

    Redout
    ARMS
    Sonic Mania
    Troll and I
    Graceful Explosion Machine

    September

    NBA 2K18

    Q3 2017

    The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
    Splatoon 2
    Fire Emblem Warriors
    FIFA 18
    Ultimate Chicken Horse

    Q4 2017

    Super Mario Odyssey
    Project Sonic 2017 (Tentative Title)
    Yoku’s Island Express

    2017 (ohne genaue Angabe)

    Pikmin (Tentative Title)
    Dragon Quest X
    Project Octopath Traveler
    Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers
    Dragon Quest XI
    Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
    Seasons of Heaven
    Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition
    Xenoblade Chronicles 2
    Syberia 3
    Hollow Knight
    Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas
    Tank It!
    Steep
    Battle Princess Madelyn
    Shin Megami Tensei
    Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
    LEGO Worlds
    Stardew Valley
    Yooka-Laylee
    Minecraft: Switch Edition
    Jackbox Party Pack 3
    Farming Simulator 18
    Minecraft: Story Mode – The Complete Adventure

    2018 (ohne genaue Angabe)

    No More Heroes (Tentative Title)
    Project Fist
    The Sacred Hero
    Fire Emblem (Tentative Title)

    TBA

    2 Fast 4 Gnomz
    Arcade Archives
    Audio Hero
    Bit Boy!! Arcade Deluxe
    Blaster Master Zero
    BlazBlue (Tentative Title)
    Celeste
    Derby Stallion (Tentative Title)
    Dungeon of Zaar
    GoNNER
    Kingdom
    Minna de Wai Wai! Spelunker
    New Frontier Days: Founding Pioneers
    Nobunaga’s Ambition: Sphere of Influence
    Ohayou! Beginner’s Japanese
    Old Time Hockey
    Othello
    Pokémon (Tentative Title)
    Puzzle Box
    Racing Apex
    Riverside
    Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIII
    Soldam: Blooming Declaration
    Soratobu Bunbun Baan
    State of Mind
    SteamWorld (Tentative Title)
    Story of Seasons (Tentative Title)
    Sunu Ikkibu: Din Nahu
    Taiko Drum Master
    Tales (Tentative Title)
    The Unlikely Legend of Rusty Pup
    VOEZ
    Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap
    Zombie Vikings

    NEWSLETTER

    ÜBER "Markus"

    Markus spielt eigentlich schon immer Videogames und hat sich für Webdesign interessiert als es noch gar kein Internet gab. Außerdem ist er ein leidenschaftlicher Heimwerker und Fan von Game of Thrones.

    TAGS

Kommentare (0)

Anzeige

NEUESTE THEMEN

KATEGORIEN

DailyGame.AT Partner

Verzeichnisse

NETZWERKE

Top
Diese Games erscheinen 2017/2018 für Nintendo Switch - Eine gesamte Releaseliste! - DailyGame