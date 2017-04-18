Horizon: Zero Dawn: Der neue Patch ist da

Wie Sony’s Entwickerstudio Guerrilla Games bekannt gibt, ist der Patch 1.13 heute für Horizon: Zero Dawn weltweit erschienen.
Die wichtigste Neuerung ist die Option, eigene Musik im Hintergrund währens des Spiels laufen zu lassen. In den Patch Notes wird beschrieben, dass viele Absturz- und Fehler-Bugs behoben wurden.
Patch Notes
NEW FEATURES
• Added support for background music playback.
• Added the ability to drop treasure chests.
FIXES
Progression Fixes
• Fixed an issue in „The Point of the Spear“ where some players could escape the quest area and get stuck here, blocking progression of this quest.
• Fixed an issue in „A Seeker at the Gates“ where some players could get stuck behind the gates to All-Mother Mountain.
• Fixed an issue in „The City of the Sun“ where some players were able to exit Olin’s basement during the ‚Investigate Olin’s Secret Workshop‘ objective.
• Fixed an issue in „The Grave-Hoard“ where the objective would not update when some players fast traveled away after activating the Holo Projector.
• Fixed an issue in „Deep Secrets of the Earth“ where some players could avoid triggering a cutscene, resulting in the quest not progressing.
• Fixed an issue in „Fatal Inheritance“ where talking to Ranaman after freeing Daradi would cause Daradi to disappear for some players.
• Fixed an issue in „Hammer and Steel“ where for some players the quest objective would not update after gathering all nine Behemoth Cables.
• Fixed an issue in Cauldron Xi where some players could avoid triggering a cutscene, resulting in the quest not progressing.
General Fixes
• Fixed an issue in „The Point of the Spear“ where the objective ‚Meet Rost at the North Gate‘ would always be marked as failed for some players in the objective log.
• Fixed an issue in „The Point of the Spear“ where the fix for duplicate spears introduced in Patch 1.12 would not solve the issue for some player if they already finished „In her Mother’s Footsteps“.
• Fixed an issue after “The Proving” for certain players where Aloy would not retrieve her Focus after visiting Rost.
• Fixed an issue where some players could permanently lose the Tearblaster in their playthrough after selling it at a merchant. The Tearblaster will now be available to purchase from certain merchants after completing ‚Hunter’s Blind‘.
• Fixed an issue where a pile of Ancient Debris appeared to be located underground for certain players.
• Fixed an issue where some players were not able to pick up their loot when it was dropped in water.
• Fixed an issue in the „Gatelands“ Bandit Camp where some players could get stuck in a rock after performing a ‚Strike from below‘.
• Fixed an issue when certain players would try to mount during Aloy’s falling animation, causing Aloy to float in midair.
• Fixed the issue where some players were able to gain +10,000 XP every time they cleared hunting trials with all Blazing Suns.
Crash Fixes
• Fixed various miscellaneous crashes.
«
So spielt ihr Star Wars Battlefront 2 eine Woche früher!
»
Injustice 2: Neues Video zeigt Poison Ivy
- Vor 2 Stunden Ubisoft eröffnet zwei neue Studios in Bordeaux und Berlin
- Vor 2 Stunden Super Nintendo Mini erscheint noch dieses Jahr!
- Vor 2 Stunden The Last Jedi: Der letzte Star Wars-Film mit Luke Skywalker?
- Vor 12 Stunden Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Darum solltet ihr nach dem Ende des Films im Kino sitzen bleiben…
- Vor 13 Stunden So spielt ihr Star Wars Battlefront 2 eine Woche früher!
- Vor 22 Stunden Horizon: Zero Dawn: Der neue Patch ist da
- Vor 23 Stunden Injustice 2: Neues Video zeigt Poison Ivy
- Vor 23 Stunden Nintendo: Neuer Patch verbessert eure Switch-Konsole
- Vor 23 Stunden Die Erweiterung „NARCO ROAD“ ist für Ghost Recon Wildlands verfügbar
- Vor 1 Tag Halo Wars: Definitive Edition in Kürze auch als „Standalone-Game“
Anzeige
Anzeige
-
Games
PC-Games
Playstation
Xbox
Landwirtschafts- Simulator 17: Release- Trailer erschienen
-
Games
Playstation
Playstation Now: Sei Teil der Beta in Europa
-
Games
Nintendo
Super Mario (Run) für iPhone und iPad angekündigt
-
#TOP
Games
Alles deutet auf ein Neues „Red Dead“ hin!
-
Games
Sega Mega Drive Classics Hub erscheint für Steam nächste Woche
Games
Nintendo
Spieletest – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Games
Xbox
Spieletest – Halo Wars 2
Games
Playstation
Spieletest – Nioh
- DailyGameAT
GDC 2017: Entwicklerumfrage bestätigt mangelndes Interesse an der Nintendo Switch
- DailyGameAT
GDC 2017: Entwicklerumfrage bestätigt mangelndes Interesse an der Nintendo Switch
- David Borgelt
GDC 2017: Entwicklerumfrage bestätigt mangelndes Interesse an der Nintendo Switch
- Jonatan Paul
GDC 2017: Entwicklerumfrage bestätigt mangelndes Interesse an der Nintendo Switch
- Linus Weber
„Neues“ Mario Kart erscheint im Juni für die Nintendo Switch