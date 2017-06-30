E3 2017: Das sind die Gewinner der Game Critics Awards

DualShockers hat die Gewinner der Game Critics Awards der diesjährigen E3 veröffentlicht. Die geweiligen Gewinner sind *fett* markiert.

Als „Gewinner“ der E3 2017 geht damit Super Mario Odyssey hervor, welches als „Best of Show“, „Best Console Game“ und „Best Action/Adventure Game“ ausgezeichnet wurde. Super Mario Odyssey erscheint am 27. Oktober 2017 für Nintendo Switch und ist für 59,99 Euro auf Amazon.de vorbestellbar.

Als beste neue Hardware wurde die Xbox One X ausgezeichnet.

Best of Show

– Assassin’s Creed: Origins (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

– Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)

– Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft Paris/Ubisoft Milan/Ubisoft)

– Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Monolith/Warner Bros Interactive Ent.)

– Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Machine Games/Bethesda)

Best Original Game

– Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

– Dragon Ball FighterZ (Arc System Works/Bandai Namco Entertainment)

– Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft Paris/Ubisoft Milan/Ubisoft)

– Sea of Thieves (Rare/Microsoft)

– Skull & Bones (Ubisoft Singapore/Ubisoft)

Best Console Game

– Assassin’s Creed: Origins (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

– Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)

– Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft Paris/Ubisoft Milan/Ubisoft)

– Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Monolith/Warner Bros Interactive Ent.)

– Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Machine Games/Bethesda)

Best PC Game

– Destiny 2 (Bungie/Activision)

– Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Monolith/Warner Bros. Interactive Ent)

– Mount & Blade II: Bannerlords (TaleWorlds Entertainment)

– Total War: Warhammer II (Creative Assembly/Sega)

– Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Machine Games/Bethesda)

Best VR Game

– Doom VFR (id Software/Bethesda)

– Fallout 4 VR (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda)

– Lone Echo (Ready at Dawn/Oculus Studio)

– Moss (Polyarc)

– Transference (SpectreVision/Ubisoft)

Best Mobile/Handheld

– Durango (What Studio/Nexon)

– Metroid: Samus Returns (MercurySteam/Nintendo)

– Hidden Agenda (Supermassive Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

– King’s Knight: Wrath of the Dark Dragon (Square Enix)

– Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux (Atlus)

Best Hardware

– Astro A10 Gaming Headset (Astro)

– DisplayLink XR (DisplayLink)

– Razer Thresher Ultimate (Razer)

– Logitech PowerPlay Mat (Logitech)

– Xbox One X (Microsoft)

Best Action Game

– Call of Duty: WWII (Sledgehammer Games/Activision)

– Destiny 2 (Bungie/Activision)

– Far Cry 5 (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

– Star Wars Battlefront II (EA DICE/Motive/Criterion/Electronic Arts)

– Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Machine Games/Bethesda)

Best Action/Adventure Game

– Assassin’s Creed: Origins (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

– Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

– Days Gone (SIE Bend Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

– Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Monolith/Warner Bros. Interactive Ent).

– Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)

Best RPG

– Battle Chasers: Nightwar (Airship Syndicate/THQ Nordic)

– Kingdom Come: Deliverance (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)

– Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlords (TaleWorlds Entertainment)

– Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (Level 5/Bandai Namco Entertainment)

– South Park: The Fractured But Whole (Ubisoft SF/South Park Digital Studios/Ubisoft)

– Vampyr (Dotnod Entertainment/Focus Home Interactive)

Best Fighting Game

– ARMS (Nintendo)

– Dragon Ball FighterZ (Arc System Works/Bandai Namco Entertainment)

– Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite (Capcom)

– Pokken Tournament DX (Bandai Namco Studios/The Pokemon Co.)

Best Racing Game

– Forza Motorsport 7 (Turn 10 Studios/Microsoft Studios)

– Gran Turismo Sport (Polyphony Digital/Sony Interactive Ent)

– Need for Speed Payback (Ghost Games/Electronic Arts)

– Project CARS 2 (Slighty Mad Studios/Bandai Namco Entertainment)

– The Crew 2 (Ivory Tower/Ubisoft Reflections/Ubisoft)

Best Sports Game

– FIFA 18 (EA Canada/Electronic Arts)

– Madden NFL 18 (EA Tiburon/Electronic Arts)

– Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (PES Productions/Konami)

Best Strategy Game

– Battletech (Harebrained Schemes/Paradox Interactive)

– Frostpunk (11 bit Studios)

– Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft)

– Total War: Arena (Creative Assembly/Sega/Wargaming)

– Total War: Warhammer II (Creative Assembly/Sega)

Best Family/Social Game

– DropMix (Harmonix/Hasbro)

– Just Dance 2018 (Ubisoft)

– LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 (TT Games/Warner Bros Interactive Ent.)

– Hidden Agenda (Supermassive Games/Sony Interactive Ent.)

– That’s You (Wish Studios/Sony Interactive Ent.)

Best Online Multiplayer

– Call of Duty: WWII (Sledgehammer Games/Activision)

– Destiny 2 (Bungie/Activision)

– Star Wars Battlefront II (EA DICE/Motive/Criterion/Electronic Arts)

– Sea of Thieves (Rare/Microsoft)

– Skull & Bones (Ubisoft Singapore/Ubisoft)

Best Independent Game

– Ashen (Aurora 44/Annapurna Interactive)

– Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (Inti Creates/505 Games)

– Donut County (Ben Esposito/Annapurna Interactive)

– Laser League (Roll7/505 Games)

– The Artful Escape of Francis Vendetti (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive)