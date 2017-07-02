  • Entwickler Respawn Entertainment veröffentlichte einen offiziellen Trailer zum kommenden DLC „The War Games“, welcher die neue Map „Live Fire“ sowie eine remasterede Version von „War Games“ bringt.

    Außerdem gibt es einen dritten Slot für Waffen. Der DLC ist seit wenigen Tagen kostenlos erhältlich.

