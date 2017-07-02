Ubisoft veröffentlichte ein kostenloses Update für Watch_Dogs 2, welches einen Party-Modus für vier Gamer spendiert.
Nebenbei wurden auch noch etliche Bugs aus dem Game beseitigt, ebenso wurden einige Optimierungen vorgenommen. Das Update ist ab dem 4. Juli für alle verfügbaren System erhältlich.
